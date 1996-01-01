37. Plant Sensation and Response
Phototropism
Phototropism
Auxins are a group of plant hormones (also known as plant growth regulators) that resemble morphogens in certain ways. Which of the following scientists discovered auxin?
A
Charles Darwin
B
Boyle-Jensen
C
Frits Went
D
Robert Brown