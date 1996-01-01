8. Respiration
Krebs Cycle
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the option that includes all the reactions of the Krebs cycle during which oxidative decarboxylation occurs.
M. oxaloacetate to citrate
N. citrate to alpha-ketoglutarate
O. alpha-ketoglutarate to succinyl CoA
P. oxaloacetate to fumarate
Q. fumarate to malate
R. malate to oxaloacetate
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
M, N, O and P
B
N, O, P and R
C
N and O
D
N, O, and R