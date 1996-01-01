51. Community Ecology
Community Structure
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following areas is the best example of the colonization of a previously inhabited area by new organisms following a disturbance?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lichens growing on a newly cooled lava
B
Vegetation developing on a bare rock
C
grasses developing following forest fire
D
all of the above