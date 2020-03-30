53. Conservation Biology
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nearly 20% of the Amazon forest has been lost in the last 50 years. The vast majority of the cleared land was earmarked for livestock ranching. Which of the following will happen as a result of increased deforestation in the Amazon rainforest?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It will cause habitat loss for many animals.
B
It will increase the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
C
It will affect the water cycle.
D
All are correct.