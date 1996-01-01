51. Community Ecology
Community Interactions
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A barnacle can root itself in the reproductive system of a crab, and while the crab does not die as a result of this interaction, its reproductive capabilities are greatly reduced. This type of symbiotic relationship is called
mutualism.
parasitism.
commensalism.
amensalism.