6. The Membrane
6. The Membrane Osmosis
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
When you place a red blood cell in a hypotonic solution, you observe that it swells and bursts. However, when a mushroom is placed in a hypotonic solution, you observe that it swells and becomes mushy but does not burst. Which of the following can explain this result?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Red blood cells are smaller than fungus cells.
B
Red blood cells can accommodate less water than fungus cells.
C
Fungus cells have cell walls that keep the cell intact.
D
Fungus cells have a large water volume capacity than red blood cells.