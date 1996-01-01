33. Plant Anatomy
33. Plant Anatomy Growth
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using a light microscope, a botanist observed the following components in a cross-section of a stem:
1. Cortex
2. Epidermis
3. Pith
4. Vascular cambium
5. Primary xylem and primary phloem
Identify the incorrect statement about these parts:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Secondary tissues were observed in the plant.
B
The epidermis was the outermost part of the stem.
C
The pith was the innermost part.
D
Primary xylem and primary phloem are primary tissues.