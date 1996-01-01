13. Mendelian Genetics
Test Crosses
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cross of a red-flowered plant with a white-flowered plant produces F1 offspring with 1:1. Assuming the red flower allele is completely dominant over the white flower allele, predict the parents' genotypes. (Note allele for red=R and the allele for white is r).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
RR and rr
B
Rr and Rr
C
rr and rr
D
Rr and rr