Ecology
Phytoplankton is a critical food source for many aquatic organisms. However, algal blooms, which can be triggered by large nutrient inputs, can threaten aquatic biodiversity because:
the space will be lessened
the ecosystem will suffer oxygen depletion
the aquatic animals will resort to other food sources
the oxygen will become too abundant