48. Ecology
Ecology
48. Ecology Ecology
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The number and variety of living organisms are termed "biodiversity." Which of the following factors is responsible for the greatest biodiversity in tropical rainforests?
The number and variety of living organisms are termed "biodiversity." Which of the following factors is responsible for the greatest biodiversity in tropical rainforests?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cold temperature, low precipitation rate, and abundant light
B
Warm temperature, intense light, high precipitation rate, and abundant nutrients
C
Low light and water shortage
D
Absence of light and excess water