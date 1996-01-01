20. Development
Developmental Biology
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Walter Gehring discovered the conservation of the tool-kit gene by using the eyeless gene. He put the mouse's eyeless gene into the fruit fly. What happened to the fruit fly in his experiment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The fruit fly became eyeless.
B
Only one of the eyes functioned normally.
C
The fruit fly had normal eyes.
D
The genes got rejected by the fly's system.