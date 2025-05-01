A sexually reproducing population is analyzed using females only. A cohort starts with 400 400 . Survivorships at the starts of the three age intervals are 1.0 , 0.6 , 0.25 1.0,0.6,0.25 , and the corresponding fecundities are 0 , 1.5 , 3.2 0,1.5,3.2 . Assuming all female offspring survive to be counted at the next census and there is no migration, how many females will be in the next generation produced by this cohort?