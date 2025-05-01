An isolated mitochondrion oxidizes electron carriers that together donate 40 electrons 40\(\text{ electrons}\) to the electron transport chain. However, oxygen availability allows only 75 % 75\% of those electrons to reach the final electron acceptor. If every pair of electrons that successfully traverses the chain pumps enough protons to yield 2.5 ATP 2.5\(\text{ ATP}\) , how many ATP are produced? Round to the nearest whole number.