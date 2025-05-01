A unicellular organism can choose between fermentation, which yields 2 ATP per glucose 2 2 , and anaerobic respiration with sulfate, which yields 16 ATP per glucose 16 16 . If the environment lacks oxygen but contains sulfate and the cell must make at least 160 ATP 160 160 while consuming no more than 12 glucose molecules, how many glucose molecules would it need if it uses the feasible pathway?