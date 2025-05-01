Under normal conditions, 1 glucose produces 6 NADH and 2 FADH 2 from the Krebs cycle. In a mutant cell, only one of the two required oxaloacetate regenerations per glucose succeeds, so only one complete Krebs cycle turn occurs per glucose. For 9 glucose molecules, how many fewer reduced electron carriers N A D H + F A D H 2 NADH + FADH_2 are produced than in normal cells?