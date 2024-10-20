Identify chiral centers in the provided optical isomers.
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Chirality
Identify molecule(s) capable of rotating plane polarized light.
Provide the enantiomer using method 2. (Hint: chiral center is circled in red.)
Predict enantiomer for thalidomide compound given below.
2-Aminopropane is an achiral molecule, but 2-aminobutane is chiral. Explain.
Define the following terms:
b. Achiral
Which of the following molecules are chiral? (Hint: Draw each molecule and analyze it as illustrated in Worked Example 14.2.)
a. 3-Chloropentane
b. 2-Chloropentane
c. <IMAGE>
Define the following terms:
c. Chiral carbon
Identify the chiral center(s) in each of the following molecules:
a. 2-Methyl-3-pentanol
Which of the alcohols pictured in Problem 14.48 are chiral? Indicate the chiral carbons for those that are chiral.
Are the following molecules chiral or achiral? If they are chiral, identify the chiral carbon atom(s).
d. <IMAGE>
Identify all chiral centers in the isomers that you drew for part (a).
Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):
(a) <IMAGE>
Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):
(d) <IMAGE>
Ritalin®96views
ALLIED Health Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):
(b) <IMAGE>
Pantothenic Acid, a B vitamin
(b) <IMAGE>
Pantothenic Acid, a B vitamin37views