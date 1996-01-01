13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Which of the following molecules are chiral? (Hint: Draw each molecule and analyze it as illustrated in Worked Example 14.2.)
a. 3-Chloropentane
b. 2-Chloropentane
c. <IMAGE>
