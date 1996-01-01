13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Isomers
Problem 12.43a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write condensed structures for the following molecular formulas. More than one isomer will be required for each.
Isomers of C₈H₁₈ that contain two methyl groups and a longest chain of 4 carbons
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
23
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Isomers Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice