13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Isomers
Problem 12.44b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
How many straight-chain isomers can you write that fit the following descriptions? See Worked Example 12.12 for guidance.
Amines (―NH₂) with a longest chain of 7 carbons
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
36
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Isomers Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice