15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Naming Aldehydes
Problem 15.3
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
a.Octanal
b.Methyl phenyl ketone
c.4-Methylhexanal
d.Methyl tert-butyl ketone
Verified Solution
