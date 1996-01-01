15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Naming Ketones
Problem 15.4
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Give systematic, IUPAC names for the following compounds. Redraw each in line structure format.
O
II
a. CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂
O
II
b. CH₃CH₂CCH₂CH₃
CH₃ O
I II
c. CH₃CH₂CHCH₂CH
d. Dipropyl ketone
Verified Solution
