5:27 minutes 5:27 minutes Problem 21.19 Textbook Question Textbook Question The reduced coenzymes NADH and FADH₂ are oxidized in the ETS. What is the final electron acceptor of the ETS? What is the function of the H⁺ ion in ATP synthesis?

