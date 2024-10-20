All of the following pump H+ ions across the inner membrane of mitochondria except:
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Oxidative Phosphorylation
- Multiple Choice134views
- Multiple Choice
Chemiosmotic creation of ATP is driven by which?383views
- Textbook Question
The reduced coenzymes NADH and FADH₂ are oxidized in the ETS. What is the final electron acceptor of the ETS? What is the function of the H⁺ ion in ATP synthesis?434views
- Textbook Question
The electron-transport chain uses several different metal ions, especially iron, copper, zinc, and manganese. Why are metals used frequently in these two pathways? What can metals do better than organic biomolecules?247views
- Textbook Question
What are the two primary functions of the electron-transport chain?191views
- Textbook Question
What does the term “oxidative phosphorylation” mean? What is substrate-level phosphorylation? Are these processes the same? Explain.229views
- Textbook Question
In oxidative phosphorylation, what is oxidized and what is phosphorylated?372views
- Textbook Question
Oxidative phosphorylation has three reaction products.
a. What is the energy-carrying product?237views
- Textbook Question
What supplies the energy to drive oxidative phosphorylation?222views
- Textbook Question
What are the ultimate products of the electron-transport chain?99views
- Textbook Question
How is the H⁺ gradient established?201views
- Textbook Question
Match the following ATP yields to reactions a to g: (18.4, 18.5, 18.6)
1.5 ATP 2.5 ATP 7 ATP 10 ATP
12 ATP 32 ATP 36 ATP
f. NADH + H⁺ is oxidized to NAD⁺ .75views
- Textbook Question
According to the chemiosmotic theory, how does the proton gradient provide energy to synthesize ATP?261views
- Textbook Question
Where in the mitochondria is ATP synthesized?265views
- Textbook Question
Mammals can regulate their body heat through a process called thermogenesis. What part of metabolism changes to allow for the production of heat?51views