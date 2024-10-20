Which of the following statements is incorrect?
25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Review of Metabolism
In the synthetic pathway of serine, 3-phosphoglycerate must first be converted into 3-phosphohydroxypyruvate.
Determine whether each of the following is involved in Glycolysis (A), β-Oxidation (B), Transamination/ Oxidative Deamination (C), or Urea Cycle (D).
I. _____ Using alanine transaminase on alanine and α-ketoglutarate to form pyruvate and glutamate.
II. _____ Phosphofructokinase or fructose-1,6-bisphosphate.
III. _____ The continuous regeneration of Ornithine.
IV. _____ Cleavage of a 2-carbon acetyl group.
Define what an "essential" nutrient is and explain how it differs from a "nonessential" nutrient.
If you were diagnosed as having a diet low in lysine, what foods might you include in your diet to alleviate this problem?
Diet soft drinks that are sweetened with aspartame carry a warning label for phenylketonurics. Why?
Which of the following biomolecules contain nitrogen?
a. Glycogen (Chapter 22)
b. Nitric oxide (Chapter 4)
c. Collagen (Chapter 18)
d. Epinephrine (Chapter 28)
e. Stearic acid (Chapter 23)
f. Fructose (Chapter 20)
Why might it be a bad idea to take large quantities of a single amino acid dietary supplement?
Determine how many ATPs you would make if you consumed a tetrapeptide comprised of leucine, histidine, valine, and lysine. Have each member of your group take one of the four amino acids and determine the number of ATPs their amino acid would make and combine them to get the total.
ALLIED HEALTH Excess nitrogen in the body can form uric acid crystals responsible for the painful condition called gout (see the Integrating Chemistry feature in Section 8.2). Besides proteins, name a biomolecule synthesized in the body that uses nitrogen.
Name the types of chemical reactions that tend to be found in anabolic pathways.