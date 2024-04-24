Determine whether each of the following is involved in Glycolysis (A), β-Oxidation (B), Transamination/ Oxidative Deamination (C), or Urea Cycle (D).

I. _____ Using alanine transaminase on alanine and α-ketoglutarate to form pyruvate and glutamate.

II. _____ Phosphofructokinase or fructose-1,6-bisphosphate.

III. _____ The continuous regeneration of Ornithine.

IV. _____ Cleavage of a 2-carbon acetyl group.