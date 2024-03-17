25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Review of Metabolism
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements is incorrect?
A
The products of a transamination reaction are a new amino acid and an α-keto acid.
B
The ammonium ion produced in the liver must immediately be excreted as urea because of its toxicity.
C
Glutamate converting to α-ketoglutarate and an ammonium ion represent an oxidative deamination reaction.
D
Ammonia molecules directly enter the Urea Cycle to serve as the only nitrogen source.
1
views
Related Videos
Related Practice