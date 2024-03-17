25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Review of Metabolism
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements is incorrect?
A
Ammonia molecules are converted to carbamoyl phosphate before entering the Urea Cycle.
B
The production of urea requires the reaction between water and a glutamate molecule.
C
The Urea Cycle excretes urea as a waste material by using NH4+ and aspartate as the sources of nitrogen.
D
It requires 4 total ATP molecules to produce one urea molecule.
1
views
Related Videos
Related Practice