the metric prefixes themselves can act as labels that could be placed in front of various based units. So here we have based units for volume in the form of leaders in terms of time where you seconds the base units for the amount of a substance is moles and for electrical current and peers notice that some of these common base units are also connected to our S I based units. Now, the metric prefix themselves are the variables that we place in front of each of these base units. So leaders we could plug in front of it. Millie. So Milly leaders Millie being the metric prefix that were placed in front of the base unit of leaders for seconds, we could do nano seconds for moles. We could do gig, um, ALS and for amperes, we could do Kilo and peers here. All that's happening is I'm taking each one of these metric prefixes and placing them in front off one of these based units. This is key when it comes to metric prefix conversions. So click on the next video and let's take a look at how do we go from one metric prefix toe a new one

