Metric Prefixes Example 1

So here. If we take a look at this example, it says convert the following value to desired units. We need to convert 694 kg. Two micrograms. Alright, So Step one If the given value has a metric prefix which it does because kilo is our metric prefix that converted to the base unit. The base unit is just a unit after you've removed the metric prefix. So the base unit here would just be grants. Right? So we're gonna have 6. 94 kilo is our metric prefix grams. We're going to say in order to cancel out Unit's, always make sure that they are on opposite levels. So we want to cancel out these kilograms which were on the top. So we're gonna place kilograms here on the bottom and then we need to change this into our base units of Gramps. Now the next part is important. Always place the coefficient of one on the side with the metric prefix. Our metric prefix here is kilo. So we're gonna say here 1 kg, remember, that comes from what we saw up above. Based on the metric prefix multipliers chart, we saw that when it is Kilo, it's 10 to the three. So the 10 to the three now Because the kilograms are on opposite levels, they can cancel out next. Yeah, we're gonna say if necessary, convert the metric the base unit toe a new metric prefix. Now, we didn't ask to find our answering. Grams were asked to find it in micrograms. So we must continue Onward grams air here on the top. In order to cancel him out, I put them here on the bottom and then we need to get to Micrograms Micro is our metric prefix and then micrograms again. The coefficient of one is associated with the metric prefix on the same side with it. So one micro is according to the metric prefix multipliers chart above its 10 to the negative six. So now Graham's cancel out and we'll have at the end our value. So here, that would be 6, 94 times 10 to the three divided by 10 to the negative six. Now, some of you, depending on your calculator. If you plug it in as you see it, you might get the wrong answer. So any time you have 10 toe a power It's always best to put it in parentheses in your calculator. Otherwise, you may get the incorrect answer. Should be 6 94 times in parentheses, 10 to the three divided by in parentheses, 10 to the negative. Six. If you do that correctly, you should get back in your calculator 6.94 times to the 11 micro grams as your answer, and this represents our metric prefix conversions were just going from a metric prefix toe. Either the base unit or a new metric prefix take to heart the steps that we've outlined here to approach any problem like this. Now that we've done this example question move on to some practice questions.

