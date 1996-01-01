Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1

recall a chemical reaction an example of a chemical change and a chemical reaction itself involves chemical bonds that are broken in react ints and new chemical bonds that are formed in products. Now, we're going to say here that through the use of our senses, we can observe many of these chemical changes or chemical reactions taking place. So some observable evidence of a chemical reaction. One involves change in color. So we can have a solution that's light pink, transitioning to maybe violent or darker purple. We can have formation of gas so we can see bubbles forming or we can have precipitate. Precipitate is just a solid. We also could observe changes in temperature. So these are changes that we can see with our own eyes that are evidence that a chemical reaction has taken place.

