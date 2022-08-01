Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Example 2

So here it says, right, a chemical equation using correct formulas and symbols for the decomposition of solid sodium carbonate. Had high temperature to produce solid sodium oxide and carbon dioxide gas. All right. So, they're telling me that I have solid sodium carbonate, sodium carbonate, remember? Is N. A to C. 03 solid. They're saying that it's decomposing. I mean, that's breaking down and they're saying high temperature, which means heat is involved. So, you can put a triangle here is saying that we're producing sodium oxide. Remember, sodium and group one A. So, it's plus one in its charge oxide is +02 minus. Remember when the numbers and the charges are different. They don't cancel out the criss cross. So that would be in a 20 solid Plus carbon dioxide which is CO302, 2 gas Here. This would represent our chemical equation. This chemical equation is already balanced. We don't have to worry about that just um quite yet. This would be our balanced chemical equation that shows the decomposition of our solid sodium carbonate into sodium oxide and carbon dioxide gas

