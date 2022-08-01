Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 2

Now a chemical equation is just an expression that uses chemical formulas and symbols to represent chemical reactions. So here what we have is we have to and this is called sodium bicarbonate. Breaking down to give us sodium carbonate, water and carbon dioxide. Now let's talk about the different chemical formulas as well as symbols involved in this chemical equation. So these symbols of chemical equations. Here we have our era. We call this our reaction era. It's a way of saying that our reaction proceeds are reactions undergo a change to form products. Next we have this little triangle here, this triangle is a way of talking about heat being involved. So instead of literally writing the word heat, you can substitute in this triangle for it. The next are the different states that exist in terms of our compound within a chemical reaction. So here this s. Means that it is a solid. So when the chemical equation of above, sodium bicarbonate is a solid, and sodium carbonate is a solid. L. Means liquid, so water here is a liquid G. Here means gas, so carbon dioxide here is gas and here this one we don't have any chemical equation, but it does pop up in a lot of types of chemical equations. A. Q. Stands for Aquarius. What that means is that our compound or molecule in question is dissolved in a solvent like water. So when you see acquis for compound, that means it is in a water solution. Okay, so you've taken the compound and place it into water and therefore it's surrounded by water and therefore it is an acquis state. So just keep in mind these different types of chemical formulas and symbols that are pretty customary with any type of chemical equation that you're going to eventually start seeing.

Hide transcripts