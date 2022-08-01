Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Example 1

What happens on a molecular level when a chemical reaction occurs, A bonds are broken, Bean bonds are formed, sea temperature increases or decreases, or is A. D. All of the above? Well, we talked about this earlier that there are certain changes that are observable through our senses that are evidence of a chemical reaction occurring now, bonds being broken or formed. It's harder to see that sometimes, but these are evidence that a chemical reaction has happened even on a molecular level. And we also said that changes in temperature were an observable change that illustrated chemical reaction has occurred. So a B and C are all evidence of a chemical reaction occurring. Therefore, the answer is D. All of the above.

Hide transcripts