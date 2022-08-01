Limiting Reagent

you might notice that this documentary chart is slightly different from the one we learned about in stock geometry in stock geometry were accustomed to getting on Lee. One given amount for reacted within our chemical reaction. Sometimes we even mentioned the other reacted. Now we're gonna have chemical equations with react INTs, and more than one of them will have a given amount. So what we're gonna have to do is we're gonna have to do start geometry for each reacted. So for reacting one, we're gonna take its amount and that amount might be in grams. So we'll have grams of given for it. Convert those grams have given two moles of given. We know that we have to do the jump to get two moles of unknown. And to do that, we have to use a coefficients from the balance equation. Those molds even know we can convert them into ions, atoms, formula units, molecules or Gramps. We get our answer for that amount of product or unknown. Then we'd have to do it again for reacting to go through the whole process and find out how much of our own known we have. So from those amounts that we decide we've calculated. We could determine which one of these reactions is the limiting re agent and which one is the excess re agent. We can also determine from the limiting re agent what the theoretical yield is is just double the work to help us find out how much product we're going to make. So click on to the next video. We'll let's take a look at example question where we put to practice this new idea of our story geometric chart.

