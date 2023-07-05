Nitrobenzene (C6H5NO2) is used in small quantities as a flavoring agent or in perfumes but can be toxic in large amounts. It is produced by reaction of benzene (C6H6) with nitric acid:
C6H6(l) + HNO3(aq) → C6H5NO2(l) + H2O(l)
Identify the limiting reagent in the reaction of 27.5 g of nitric acid with 75 g of benzene.
