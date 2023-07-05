Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryChemical Reactions & QuantitiesLimiting Reagent
2:54 minutes
Problem 53a
Textbook Question

Nitrobenzene (C6H5NO2) is used in small quantities as a flavoring agent or in perfumes but can be toxic in large amounts. It is produced by reaction of benzene (C6H6) with nitric acid: C6H6(l) + HNO3(aq) → C6H5NO2(l) + H2O(l) Identify the limiting reagent in the reaction of 27.5 g of nitric acid with 75 g of benzene.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
78
Was this helpful?
1:30m

Watch next

Master Limiting Reagent with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:30
Limiting Reagent
Jules Bruno
799
3
01:34
Limiting Reagent
Jules Bruno
542
2
07:59
Limiting Reagent Example 1
Jules Bruno
972
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.