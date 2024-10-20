Multiple Choice
What are the signs of ∆H, ∆S and ∆G for the spontaneous conversion of a solid into gas?
Consider the combustion of butane gas and predict the signs of ΔS, ΔH and ∆G.
C4H10(g) + 13/2 O2(g) ⟶ 4 CO2(g) + 5 H2O(g)
A particular reaction has ΔG = –350 kJ and ΔS = –350 J/K at 24°C. How much heat will be released/absorbed?
For a reaction in which ΔH = 125 kJ and ΔS = 325 J/K, determine the temperature in Celsius above which the reaction is spontaneous.
You calculate the value of ΔG for a chemical reaction and get a positive value. Which would be the most accurate way to interpret this result?