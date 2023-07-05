Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry Energy, Rate and Equilibrium Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)
Problem 22b
The following diagram portrays a reaction of the type A(s) → B(g) + C(g), where the different-colored spheres represent different molecular structures. Assume that the reaction has ∆H = +9.1 kcal/mol (+38.1 kJ/mol).

What is the sign of ∆S for the reaction?

