You calculate the value of ΔG for a chemical reaction and get a positive value. Which would be the most accurate way to interpret this result?
A
If a mixture of reactants and products is created and left to equilibrate, the equilibrium mixture will contain more reactant than product.
B
If a mixture of reactants and products is created, we cannot say anything about its composition at equilibrium but we can say it will reach equilibrium very rapidly.
C
The reaction will not occur under any circumstances.
D
If a mixture of reactants and products is created and left to equilibrate, the equilibrium mixture will contain more product than reactant.
