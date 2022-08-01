Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Example 3

A cylinder of a gas mixture used for calibration of blood gas analyzers in medical laboratories contains 5% carbon dioxide, 12% oxygen and the remainder nitrogen at a total pressure of 146 atmospheres. What is the partial pressure of each component of this gas? All right. So We're going to say we have 5% co two We have 12% oxygen and if we did 100% minus the 5% and 12% That would give us the percentage of our nitrogen gas. So that will come out to 83% nitrogen gas. Now that we know each other percentages, we can figure out their fractional compositions and by extension or partial pressures. So for C. 02 so pressure of C. 02 equals its fractional composition, which is 5% divided by 100% Times the total pressure of 1 46 atmospheres. This tells me that the partial pressure of co two is about 7. atmospheres for that B 12%. So pressure of 02 equals 12% divided by 100% times the total pressure, So that will come out to 17.5 atmospheres. And then finally we have nitrogen gas. So that would be pressure of nitrogen gas equals 83%, divided by 100 Times 1 Atmospheres. So this comes out to approximately one 21.2 Atmospheres. So this will be the partial pressure of each gas component within the gas mixture of this cylinder.

Hide transcripts