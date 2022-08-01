Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Concept 3

Now, when the percent composition of a gas is given, first determine its fractional composition. Now by fractional composition, we mean that it represents the percent composition of a gas divided by total percent. So here we have our fractional composition formula. So here we're going to say fractional composition, which we're gonna use em As a stand in Ford's variable equals the percentage of your particular gas. You're looking at divided by the total percent, which is 100%. Then we're going to say that we can calculate the partial pressure of the gas using its fractional composition and the total pressure. So that feeds into Dalton's Law. And Dalton's Law says that the partial pressure of a gas, let's say, call it gas A equals the fractional composition of gas a times the pressure total. Right? So, using fractional composition allows us to step into Dalton's Law to help us figure out the partial pressure of gases within any given container.

