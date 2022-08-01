Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Example 1

here we're told that a sample of neon gas exerts a pressure of 1. atmospheres inside a cylinder. Some nitrogen gas is also present at a pressure of 500 tour. What is the total pressure inside the cylinder? So remember, we just learned about the law off partial pressures, which tells us that the total pressure felt inside of a container, or in this case, a cylinder comes from adding up the partial pressures of each gas present. So in the container, we have neon gas, and we also have nitrogen gas. The total pressure is when you add their partial pressures together. Now the issue is we don't have the same units for these gasses. Neon is in atmospheres, but nitrogen is in tours. Since atmospheres is a standard unit we usually use for pressure. Let's convert the tour into atmospheres. So we're gonna have 500 tour and remember that for everyone atmosphere that's 760 tour. So when we do that, we're gonna get as our atmospheres 0.65789 atmospheres. Take that and plug it in. And when we do that, we're gonna get a total pressure of 2. atmospheres. Within our question, 1.85 has three SIG figs. 500 only has one sick fig here. If we went by 16 fig, this would round up to three, which is a pretty big round there in terms of our value. So it's just better to go. Let's go with the three Sig figs in this 1.85 Again, the question isn't asking for a number of sick fixing. Your final answer. We're doing this as continual, continuous practice in terms of determining Sig Figs again. Better to go with three sig figs. I know it's not the least number of Sig Figs, but going from 2.5 to 33 atmospheres. It's such a big increase better just to go with three sig figs. And then we have 2.51 atmospheres at the end. So now that we've seen this question, let's move on to the next video

