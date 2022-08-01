Molality Calculations Example 1

if the morality of glucose in an aqueous solution is 2.56 What is the mole? Arat e Here they tell us the density of the solution is 1.530 g per mil leader. All right, so we're looking for the polarity. Similarity here would equal moles off our glucose, divided by leaders of solution. The given information is we have 256 Molo of glucose, and we're also given the density of the solution is grams of solution per 1 mL of solution. All right, so we have to expand out on morality. 2.56 Mohler, What does that really mean? Well, that's equal to 2.56 moles of glucose per 1 kg of solvent, which in this case would have to be water because it's an aqueous solution. Acquis means water. Right now we can see that we have already the moles of glucose, which we can plug in here. So we have 256 moles of glucose which you can plug up top Now we need to figure out what our leaders of solution are leaders of solution. We don't have it directly. We have milliliters off solution instead. All right, To get milliliters of solution isolated, we need to cancel out grams of solution up here. To do that, we're gonna have to take the moles of glucose and change them into grams. So we're gonna say here that 256 moles of glucose when you add up all the carbons, hydrogen and oxygen, the combined weight is 181 56 g as the mass of glucose. And that's for every one mole of glucose moles cancel out will have grams, which comes out to 4 61. g. And also we have 1 kg of water which is equal to 1000 g of water. So here we have our solvent. Here we have our Salyut. When we add them together, that will give us our grams of solution. Because remember, a solution is saw you plus solvent together. Now that we have grams of solution, we can multiply it with the density. So we're gonna say 1461.199 g of solution times the density put the grams here on the bottom so we can cancel out and then one millimeter on top. Then remember, For every 1000 mL, we have one leader. So grams of solution cancel out milliliters. Cancel out. We'll have leaders left at the end, which comes out 2.955 leaders. So take those and plug him here on the bottom. So that gives us a final polarity of two point 68 Mueller. So with this example, we're going from polarity. What we're going from morality tomb Olara tea, with the use of the density of our solution again, is always write down the information they asked us to find first, then manipulate to given information to get your desired answer at the end. Now that we've done this example, move onto the second one and see if you can get the correct answer. Come back is always and see if your answer matches up with mine.

