Calculate Molality Example

Ah, solution is prepared by dissolving 43 g of potassium chlorate and enough water to make 100 ml of solution. If the density of the solution is 1.760 g per mil. Leader, what is the morality of potassium chlorate in the solution? We're told the molecular weight of potassium chlorate is 1 22 55 g per mole. All right, so we need to determine the morality. That means we need moles of potassium chlorate divided by kilograms off our solvent. From the given information, we have 43 g of potassium chlorate. We have 100 mls of solution. We have the density of our solution, and we have the molecular weight of potassium chlorate. Now, the molecular way to potassium chlorate can be used to change our grams of potassium chlorate given into moles. So we're gonna stay here for every one mole of potassium chlorate. We're told the masses 1 22 55 Gramps. So grams, cancel out. And now we're gonna have moles. So when we do that, we get 0.350877 moles. So that equals 0.350877 moles here and now we have to determine what our kilograms of solvent are. The only other piece of information that we have left to use is the fact that we have the volume of our solution and the density of our solution. Realize now that we can use these to weaken, multiply them together, to have the volumes cancel out. So when we do that, that gives me 176 g of solution. Now, remember what is in a solution? A solution is made up of Salyut plus solvent together. We already know how many grams of saw you we have so we can subtract it out and realize that when you subtract out the grams of solute, we'll have left our grams of solvent. Here really isn't important what the identity of the solvent is. But it is water because we said that this was in in water. All right, so now we just have to change those 133 g into kilograms. So for every 1 kg, it's 1000 g. So that's 0.133 kg. Take that and plug it here below the moles and we'll have our morality as being two point mol for potassium chlorate solution. So, like we always do, we approach this like a dimensional analysis question. We write down with the information they're asking us to find first. Then we write all the given information from there. We just need to manipulate it and arrange it in a way toe. Isolate the variables that we need, which in this case, was to help us to find morality. So keep this in mind whenever facing any questions, dealing with determining the morality of a solution or an ion.

