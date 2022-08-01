Molality Calculations Example 2

So here it says, What is the ionic morality off nitrate ions in point three or five mobile off lead for nitrate. Alright, so here we're just looking for the mortality of our nitrate ions. Here lead for nitrate breaks up into one lead for ion plus four nitrate ions. So the Ionic morality or Oz morality would equal the four nitrate ions times the morality of the entire compound. So that comes out to being one point two two Molo. So just remember, with ionic morality, they can ask you for the total ionic morality which takes into account all the ions, so that would be five ions. Total time is the morality of the compound. Or they can ask for the ionic morality of individual ions. In this case, there are four nitrate ions. So we multiply the total mortality by four to get our final answer. Now that we've seen examples one and to tackle the practice question left on the bottom of the page,

