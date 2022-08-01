The Colligative Properties Example 1

You're Benzene, which has a formula of C686 has a boiling point of 80.1°C. What is a possible new boiling point? Once an unknown amount of glucose is added to the Benzene Solvent. So remember we discussed this earlier on, we say the more salute you add to a pure solvent than the higher the boiling point would be. So we're gonna say here we expect the boiling point to be a value that is now higher than 80.1°C. And if we look at all, our choice is the only one that's above this original temperature of 80.1°C is options. See We expect our temperature, which is reasonable to the 89.6°. None of the other ones make any sense. Boiling port would not stay the same and it definitely would not decrease adding salute to a pure solvent, increases your boiling point.

