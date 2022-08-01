The Colligative Properties Concept 3

So remember for the collective properties. The more salute you add, the more they can be affected boiling point and osmotic pressure will keep going up, freezing point vapor pressure would go down. Now the solid amount added equals the number of ions of that salute. Well remember that prevent a factor. So that's I times the concentration of that compound or salyut. Now this concentration could represent either molar itty or morality. And if for incorporating ions with polarity or morality then they become osmolarity and osmolarity. So remember osmolarity is ionic polarity. Oz morality is ionic morality. Right? So for osmolarity saw you formula we're gonna say osmolarity which is the amount of solute equals I the number of ions for the salute times the polarity of the compound as a whole as morality is the same kind of idea it equals I the number of salute on ions that we have times the morality of the compound. These two formulas will help us determine the amount of solute that a salute given to us represents, and that will help us determine which want to have the highest boiling point or which one has the lowest freezing point, etcetera. So keep this in mind. We use osmolarity and osmolarity to determine the amount of salt that is at.

