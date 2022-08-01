The Colligative Properties Example 2

which of the following compounds will have the largest value for the Van Hoff factor. All right. So for the first one we have aluminum chloride which is composed which is an ionic compound. So it breaks up into ions. It's composed of one aluminum ion and three chloride ions. So in total, that's four ion. So I equals four for the next one, it's Covalin because only non metals together. So I equals one for the next one it's ionic again causing is a metal, oxygen is a non metal. So it breaks up into zinc ion and oxide ion. That's two ions total. So I equals two. Next we have ammonia, which is NH three. It's Kovalev because only non metals. So I was one. Okay. And then we have P two S five which is also Covalin. It's only non metals together. So I equals one. We can see the one with the greatest Van Hoff factor value is A. I. Equals four for aluminum chloride. So here, the answer would be option a

Hide transcripts