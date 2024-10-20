Draw the following three isomers of C₅H₁₂ as condensed structures: <IMAGE>
Write a condensed formula for the given structure.422views2comments
Convert CH3(CH2)2CHBrCH3 into structural formula.282views2rank
When pentane is exposed to Br₂ in the presence of light, a halogenation reaction occurs. Write the formulas of:
All possible products containing only one bromine189views
Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
e. CH₃―CH₂―CH₂―CH₂―CH₃272views
Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
b. CH₃―CH₂―CH₂―CH₃286views
Describe the difference between a Lewis structure and a condensed structure in terms of atoms and bonds shown in the structures.247views
Draw a condensed structure for each of the following compounds:
(b) <IMAGE>263views
Convert each of the Lewis structures shown into a condensed structural formula:
(c) <IMAGE>93views
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following compounds: (b) <IMAGE>188views
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following alkyl groups: (b) methyl190views
Convert the skeletal structures shown to condensed structures.
(a) <IMAGE>139views
Convert the skeletal structures shown to condensed structures.
(b) <IMAGE>87views