A compound called resveratrol is an antioxidant, found in the skin of grapes. Identify the functional groups in resveratrol. (12.1, 12.3) <IMAGE> <IMAGE>
12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
A compound called cinnamaldehyde is found in cinnamon. Identify the functional groups in cinnamaldehyde. (12.1, 12.3) <IMAGE> <IMAGE>
Name the four functional groups circled in the following molecule:
<IMAGE>
Amoxicillin, an antibiotic
ALLIED Health Identify all the functional groups present in the following:
(a) <IMAGE> Benzocain, active ingredient in Orajel®
ALLIED Health Identify all the functional groups present in the following:
(a) <IMAGE> Aspartame, an artificial sweetener
ALLIED Health Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:
(a) <IMAGE>
Gamma-aminobutyric acid
ALLIED Health Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:
(b) <IMAGE>
Pseudoephedrine
ALLIED Health Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:
(b) <IMAGE>
Lidocaine