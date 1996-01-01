Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrocarbons Hydrocarbons are organic compounds composed solely of hydrogen and carbon atoms. They can be classified into two main categories: aliphatic and aromatic. Aliphatic hydrocarbons include alkanes, alkenes, and alkynes, which differ in their bonding and structure. Understanding the basic structure of hydrocarbons is essential for identifying their types and properties. Recommended video: Guided course 4:29 4:29 Intro to Hydrocarbons Concept 1

Alkenes Alkenes are a family of hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). This double bond gives alkenes unique chemical properties, such as increased reactivity compared to alkanes, which only have single bonds. The general formula for alkenes is CnH2n, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. Recognizing the presence of a double bond is crucial for classifying hydrocarbons. Recommended video: Guided course 3:26 3:26 Naming Alkenes Example 1